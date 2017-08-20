This Genius Petition Calls to Replace Confederate Monument with One of Missy Elliott

As we're all painfully aware, egregious acts of racism have been rearing their ugly heads in our country, and in response, a man in Portsmouth, Va., is rallying for change—in a way that involves our favorite rap heroine.

Yes, Nathan Coflin of Portsmouth has started a Change.org petition to swap out a confederate monument in the city’s Olde Towne with one of Missy Elliott, a local girl who made good—to the tune of multiple Grammy awards and over 30 million albums sold.

Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott was born Melissa Arnette Elliott in 1971, and rose from humble beginnings to global superstardom, and as Coflin states, is a true local hero to admire. TBH, who doesn’t love Missy?

“Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it,” Coflin writes in the petition, riffing on one of Elliott’s most beloved songs, “Work It.” His appeal to Portsmouth’s mayor already had 14,538 supporters at press time, just a few hundred shy of its goal of 15,000.

“Missy is everything the Confederacy was not,” Coflin concludes his appeal. Want to support his cause? You can sign the petition for the Missy statue here.