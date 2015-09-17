Petite Tailoring Tips That Will Save Your Wardrobe 

Unfortunately every item of clothing you love won't always be available in petite sizes, but we can solve that! Check out our helpful hints that will make every piece work for your small frame.

Waist Alterations

Petite problem: Gaping waist band.

Tip: For skirt and pants with interesting detail, it's best to go straight down the center seam in back. This won’t interrupt the gorgeous front and will be the most successful way to get the fit you want.

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Mini Skirt Hem Alterations

Petite problem: Making a mini skirt a real mini skirt.

Tip: By altering the piece by roughly 4-5 inches above your knee, you will get a perfectly proportioned mini and have stems for days.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Midi Skirt Hem Alterations

Petite problem: Your midi skirt is actually a maxi skirt …

Tip: Having a midi skit that is too long will drown your figure, shorten by 3 inches for a fit that's flattering.

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Tapering Alterations

Petite problem: Your are swimming in your pants.

Tip: The tighter a pant is on your leg, the taller you will appear. Taper your pants down the inseam, whether you want a super skinny style or a lean wide leg.

