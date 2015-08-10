4 Petite Bloggers Share Their Best Styling Tips

Since it's practically unheard of to find petite fashion inspiration on the runway, we looked to street-style pros for help. We rounded up four of our favorite petite bloggers and asked them everything from essential staples to their daily heel heights.

Kelly Tucker of Alterations Needed

Courtesy

At 4'11'', Kelly Tucker quickly realized that clothes seldom fit right off the rack. She began to explore tailoring and alteration services, which defined her personal style and made her more mindful of her purchases.

What is your biggest shopping tip for petites?

Find a tailor in your area who understands your petite needs. It’ll make shopping easier when you know your tailor can work a few miracles for your figure!

Where are your go-to stores?

For basics, J. Crew and Banana Republic. Asos Petites for trendier items. Nordstrom and Shopbop for a wide range of hard to find sizes and free shipping.

If you could collaborate with any designer to create a petite collection, who would it be and why?

Marissa Webb, I love her tomboy style and attention to detail!

Take us through your closet, what are staples you have that every petite girl should own?

Blazers. The suiting conveys strength and confidence—two things every woman should feel. Also, really cool belts. They easily add an interesting layer and are great at nipping in the waist.

When it comes to wearing heels, how high will you go?

Four inches, any higher and I fear I’ll topple over at any moment. Three-inch heels are my sweet spot though.

What’s your biggest petite pet peeve?

I have a small shoe size (4 or 5 depending on the brand) so it’s a constant scramble for me to search and pounce on anything that fits.

Jean Wang of Extra Petite

Courtesy

Boston-based blogger Jean Wang stands just below 5 feet. As a businesswoman, she builds a balanced wardrobe of petite-friendly professional and casual clothing that always flatters her figure.

What’s your biggest shopping tip for petites?

Don't limit yourself to solely the petite department. Train your eye to look for petite-friendly signs—I’ve found lots of gems in regular sizing. For instance, go for items that appear to be three-quarter length on models as these often fit well on a smaller frame.

Where are your go-to stores?

Asos petite, Nordstrom, Ann Taylor & Loft petite, and Burberry. I also shop at a variety of Asian-based retailers—their sizing tends to be more petite-friendly.

If you could collaborate with any designer to create a petite collection, who would it be and why?

Red Valentino. Though the proportions are made for taller women, I still really like the whimsical and feminine qualities of the brand.

Take us through your closet. What are staples you have that every petite girl should own?

Navy ankle trousers, well-draped white blouse, cropped denim jacket, dark skinny jeans, and chambray shirt.

When it comes to wearing heels, how high will you go?

Four inches, nothing looks worse than a lady struggling to walk so I say whatever height is comfortable!

What’s your biggest petite pet peeve?

Being advised to not wear something because it makes me look shorter. There are pieces that just make you feel great and I advise women to wear them even if they don’t make you look taller.

Kim Le of Lace and Locks

Courtesy

As a photographer, Kim Le enjoys being in front and behind a camera. Coming in at exactly 5 feet, she’s the ultimate girly girl who effortlessly creates looks that can make anyone feel absolutely beautiful.

What’s your biggest shopping tip for petites?

Pay attention to proportion. All retailers list measurements, so read those details carefully.

Where are your go-to stores?

Due to my busy schedule, I'm a huge online shopper. Plus, there are more petite sizing options online. I also created a personal online boutique called Morning Lavender, which offers affordable feminine styles. We don’t have a petite line yet, but it may be in the works!

If you could collaborate with any designer to create a petite collection, who would it be and why?

Kate Spade—the brand is every girly girl’s dream. I appreciate its vibrancy and flair, I’d just change it so the sizes fit petite women better!

Take us through your closet, what are staples you have that every petite girl should own?

Heels, for obvious reasons and ones that match your skin color to elongate your legs. Maxi skirts that hit the floor when wearing heels and a high-waist skirt, both can make petites appear taller. Lastly, a staple white crop that goes with anything.

When it comes to wearing heels, how high will you go?

My husband is 6'1" so I need all the height I can get, but I’m often running around for work--usually four inches is my max.

What’s your biggest petite pet peeve?

Growing up, I hated being the butt of short jokes. Now I embrace being an awesome, tiny package. I do hate getting on and off bar stools though.

Nadia Aboulhosn of Nadia Aboulhosn

Courtesy

Nadia is an inspiration with a modeling career at only 5'3''. She takes risks with her unique style and confidently rocks her curves.

What’s your biggest shopping tip for petites?

Know your measurements before any shopping trip. If you’re not sure, it’s always best to go up a size and have a seamstress tailor the item to your body. That’s what I often do.

Where are your go-to stores?

Asos, Missguided, and River Island.

If you could collaborate with any designer to create a petite collection, who would it be and why?

Elie Saab. He has gorgeous designs and I've always been a fan of his work.

Take us through your closet, what are staples you have that every petite girl should own?

A pair of skinny jeans that cut above the ankle and dresses above the knee. This works best for petites.

When it comes to wearing heels, how high will you go?

The highest I’ve ever gone were six-inch platforms, but definitely not an everyday pair. Normally I wear about four-inch heels on a daily basis.

What’s your biggest petite pet peeve?

Not being able to reach the highest shelf!

