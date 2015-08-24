The Petite Girl’s Guide to Finding the Perfect Jeans 

Finding the perfect pair of jeans when you’re short isn’t as impossible as you might think. The key is to have an open mind and explore all silhouettes. Yes, it's possible to wear styles other than dark skinnies or skin-tight jeggings. From bold boot-cuts to trendy denim culottes, we rounded up the different ways to update the doses of denim in your closet.

Cropped, Hemmed, and Ready

Courtesy

No need to bother with a tailor here—grab a pair that's already been cut and cropped.

Pilcro, $148; anthropologie.com

The New Boot

Courtesy

Tested on 400 women in nine cities worldwide, this universally flattering fit is definitely an upgrade from your mom's classic 501s.

Levi's, $54; levis.com

Fan the Flare

Courtesy

We've already proven that petites can power through the '70s trend so it's time to get over fearing the flare and opt for this petite-friendly pair.

J Brand, $238; jbrand.com

Get a Boyfriend

Courtesy

Don't be nervous if a pair isn't tailored for petites. Paired with a tight top, slouchy boyfriend jeans can make for an effortlessly cool look.

Big Star, $108; bigstardenim.com

Stay Cool in Culottes

Courtesy

Okay so these aren't exactly jeans, but it's a stylish alternative to ordinary ankle-grazing options. Think A-line with these wide bottoms.

7 For All Mankind, $225; 7forallmankind.com

Aim Higher

Courtesy

Accentuate your figure by raising your waistline.

Asos jeans, $54; asos.com

Feeling Frayed

Courtesy

Frayed bottoms easily fix the issue of extra long inseams without sacrificing style.

Mother, $196; motherdenim.com

