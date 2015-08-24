The Petite Girl’s Guide to Finding the Perfect Jeans 

Finding the perfect pair of jeans when you’re short isn’t as impossible as you might think. The key is to have an open mind and explore all silhouettes. Yes, it's possible to wear styles other than dark skinnies or skin-tight jeggings. From bold boot-cuts to trendy denim culottes, we rounded up the different ways to update the doses of denim in your closet.
Cropped, Hemmed, and Ready
No need to bother with a tailor here—grab a pair that's already been cut and cropped.
Pilcro, $148; anthropologie.com
The New Boot
Tested on 400 women in nine cities worldwide, this universally flattering fit is definitely an upgrade from your mom's classic 501s.
Levi's, $54; levis.com
Fan the Flare
We've already proven that petites can power through the '70s trend so it's time to get over fearing the flare and opt for this petite-friendly pair.
J Brand, $238; jbrand.com
RELATED: Petites Can Pull Off the '70s Trend, Too
Get a Boyfriend
Don't be nervous if a pair isn't tailored for petites. Paired with a tight top, slouchy boyfriend jeans can make for an effortlessly cool look.
Big Star, $108; bigstardenim.com
Stay Cool in Culottes
Okay so these aren't exactly jeans, but it's a stylish alternative to ordinary ankle-grazing options. Think A-line with these wide bottoms.
7 For All Mankind, $225; 7forallmankind.com
Aim Higher
Accentuate your figure by raising your waistline.
Asos jeans, $54; asos.com
Feeling Frayed
Frayed bottoms easily fix the issue of extra long inseams without sacrificing style.
Mother, $196; motherdenim.com
RELATED: The Petite Girl's Guide to Maxis, Culottes, Shorts, and More