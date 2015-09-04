We Found 35 Stores Every Petite Woman Should Know About

It’s no surprise how difficult it is to find clothes that fit petites. But get ready to rejoice—the petite market is growing a lot. We compiled an A-to-Z guide of the best petite-friendly stores out there. From major designers to niche online boutiques, these are the 35 retailers that you should shop at on your next spree.

1. Allison Izu, allisonizu.com

Allison Izu quickly realized how designers overlook the petite frame. At 5'2", she decided to fill this void in the market with her personal brand that caters specifically to shorter women.

2. Anthropologie, anthropologie.com

The beauty of Anthropologie is how inclusive it is for petites. With a complete section set aside, most items sold are simply shorter versions of their collections. Now you can enjoy the same pieces as everyone else.

3. Aritzia, aritzia.com

Sizes run as small as an XXS, so there's no need to worry about shorter proportions at Aritzia.

4. Asos, asos.com

With its own trendy petite section, Asos is a hub for the latest styles.

5. Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com

Head to Banana Republic's petite section for amazing business casual finds.

6. BCBG, macys.com

Grab runway looks that work for you at BCBG.

7. Boden, bodenusa.com

This UK-based brand fully understands the petite figure and features perfectly proportioned clothing.

8. Bomb Petite, bombpetite.com

Bomb Petite is more than just a website—it's an online community for petites. Pick up styling tricks along with designer petite items here.

VIDEO: Three Ways to A Denim Jacket

9. Boohoo, boohoo.com

With both a plus and petite section, Boohoo has pieces for all sizes.

10. Brandy Melville, brandymelville.com

Often categorized as a teen brand, go to Brandy Melville for smaller items.

11. Dorothy Perkins, dorothyperkins.com

As one of the biggest retailers in the UK, Dorothy Perkins has a wide selection, including a fun petite section.

12. Draper James, draperjames.com

At 5'1", Reese Witherspoon channels her Southern charm and small frame into Draper James. The collection offers small sizes that favor petites.

13. Eileen Fisher, eileenfisher.com

Take a breather with Eileen Fisher's relaxed, modern petite-specific selections.

14. H&M, hm.com

As a major commercial brand, H&M has sizes for everyone.

15. J. Crew, jcrew.com

Tailors are no longer needed with J Crew's petite section.

16. Jeetly, jeetly.com

Take note of Jeetly's revolutionary collection, each item is created with precise petite measurements that result in the perfect fit.

17. Kenzo, kenzo.com

Known for its smaller silhouettes, check out Kenzo's tiny tanks, tees, and sweaters.

18. The Limited, thelimited.com

With shorter suit options, The Limited is a go-to for professional staples.

19. Loft, loft.com

Loft has a modern take on casual clothing made specially for petites.

20. Lord & Taylor, lordandtaylor.com

From Michael Kors to Nic + Zoe, Lord & Taylor conveniently rounds up petite items in one place.

21. Miss Selfridge, missselfridge.com

Miss Selfridge covers current trends with petite-specific pieces.

22. Missguided, missguidedus.com

Missguided may not have a petite section, but its sizes run small.

23. NastyGal, nastygal.com

NastyGal has daring, form-fitting pieces that flatter any petite frame.

24. New York & Company, nyandcompany.com

From athletic wear to suits, New York & Company can be a one-stop shop for all your closet needs.

25. Nordstrom, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom is another department store with a coveted petite section.

26. Paige Denim, paige.com

From leather to pink denim fabrics, Paige Denim has every jean imaginable that works with any petite girl's style.

27. Petite Shop, thepetiteshop.com

5-foot founder Elizabeth Bates had enough with expensive tailoring and lack of options for her frame. The Petite Shop is her online boutique that brings together petite-friendly designers.

28. Pretty Little Thing, prettylittlething.com

The name of the site explains it all. See the pretty, little finds for yourself.

29. Ralph Lauren, ralphlauren.com

Take Ralph Lauren's petite friendly ready-to-wear collection from runway to reality.

30. Reformation, thereformation.com

The "Don't Call Me Cute" collection eliminates the petite struggle perfectly.

31. 7 For All Mankind, 7forallmankind.com

The brand breaks boundaries and tailors all styles to the petite frame.

RELATED: 17 Stores That Offer Super-Convenient Alteration Services

32. Theory, theory.com

With quality pieces, Theory offers luxe, petite options.

33. Tobi, tobi.com

Tobi is a low-key petite site, featuring small sizes.

34. Topshop, us.topshop.com

Topshop has a fashionable petite section featuring the newest styles.

35. Uniqlo, uniqlo.com

With an in-store hemming service, don't limit yourself at Uniqlo.