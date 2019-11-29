The Bachelor's Peter Weber Reveals His Face Scar for the First Time Since "Freak Accident" 

Before the new season of The Bachelor premieres at the beginning of next year, the show's star Peter Weber gave fans a sneak peek at the face injury he suffered while filming the upcoming season.

As a reminder, Peter fell after losing his balance while stepping out of a golf cart with two cocktails in hand in October. He "split open his face" on the glasses and had to travel more than two hours in Costa Rica to reach the nearest hospital, where he had to get 22 stitches and underwent surgery.

However, nearly two months post-incident, Weber is back in action. On Wednesday evening, the reality star posted a video of himself in his pilot's uniform, and a small scar is visible on his forehead. “Feels sooo good to be back," he captioned another snap of the plane's cockpit.

Image zoom Peter Weber @pilot_pete/Instagram

Last month, Peter was spotted wearing a bandage on his forehead, but this is the first time he's shown the extent of his wounds without any coverage.

Peter today in Peru with a boo boo on his head pic.twitter.com/0lke8EvrOX — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 19, 2019

And, in case you were worried, Pete's accident didn't delay filming whatsoever.

"Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway,” host Chris Harrison reassured fans immediately following Weber's fall. “He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

The Bachelor season 24 premiere airs on ABC on Jan. 6, 2020.