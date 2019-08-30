Wait, Is Pete Davidson Dating Margaret Qualley? 

It sounds like Pete Davidson might be moving on after his brief relationship with Kate Beckinsale. The Saturday Night Live star is now rumored to be dating Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley.

After the dating reports surfaced earlier this week, the two were reportedly seen together in Italy, arriving at Venice's Marco Polo airport together. A source told E! that they got their bags and stopped to talk to a fan who approached them for photos. The source added that they were laughing together and though there wasn't a ton of PDA, they definitely looked like a couple.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this week. Us Weekly's source also added that the two are planning to make their debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival.

Qualley, 24, co-stars in the upcoming movie Seberg, which will premiere at the film festival on Friday, Aug. 30. Apart from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, she also starred in HBO's The Leftovers and FX's Fosse/Verdon, for which she has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or movie. She is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and model Paul Qualley. According to Us Weekly, she has previously dated actor Nat Wolff and director Cary Fukunaga.

Davidson, of course, was one half of the most-talked about couple of 2018, dating pop superstar Ariana Grande. Within months, the 25-year-old was engaged to Grande, however they called things off later that fall.

Representatives for both actors have yet to respond to InStyle's requests for comment.