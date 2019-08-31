Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Made Their Couple Debut at the Venice Film Festival

After getting burned from his rapid-fire romance with Ariana Grande last year, it appears as if Pete Davidson is taking things slow (at least publicly) with his new girlfriend, Margaret Qualley.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly revealed that the couple was planning to make their debut as boyfriend and girlfriend at the Venice Film Festival, and, they were *almost* right on the nose with their prediction. Rather than walk the red carpet together — as many of us anticipated — the pair decided to play coy.

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

While they both attended the premiere for Qualley's new film Seberg on Friday night, Davidson skipped the step and repeat, but sat right behind the actress during the screening. Following the film, Qualley, who wore a stunning blush gown by Prada, stood up to receive a round of applause from the audience, and Pete had a huge smile across his face and looked totally smitten.

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Qualley and Davidson were spotted out and about in Italy before their big date night, but kept their relationship status low-key at the airport restraining from "excessive PDA," according to E! News. However, the publication's insider revealed that they were definitely acting like a couple "laughing together."

Us Weekly reported that the two have been quietly dating for a couple of months. "Margaret is really excited about him,” a source added. And, by the looks of it, Pete is just as crazy about her.