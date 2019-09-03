Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley Were Spotted Showing Some PDA in Italy

New couple Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley have confirmed their relationship with an official appearance — and a little bit of candid PDA.

Over the weekend, the pair was photographed holding hands while walking around in Italy, just after they made their couple debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Last week, when rumors first broke about their relationship, it was reported that they would make their debut at the festival during the premiere of Qualley's new movie, Seberg. While they didn't walk the red carpet together, Davidson showed up to support her, and was photographed sitting behind the actress in the auditorium at the event.

Us Weekly first reported that the two have been quietly dating for a couple of months. "Margaret is really excited about him,” a source added.

Qualley, 24, has starred in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, HBO's The Leftovers and FX's Fosse/Verdon, for which she has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or movie. She is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and model Paul Qualley, and according to Us Weekly, she has previously dated actor Nat Wolff and director Cary Fukunaga. Davidson, of course, has famously dated Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

After the dating reports surfaced, the two were reportedly seen in Italy arriving at Venice's Marco Polo airport together. A source told E! that they got their bags and stopped to talk to a fan who approached them for photos, adding at the time that they were laughing together and though there wasn't a ton of PDA, they definitely looked like a couple.