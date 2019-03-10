Pete Davidson Just Addressed His Relationship with Kate Beckinsale on SNL

ICYMI, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale basically confirmed that they're dating while full-on making out at a hockey game last week. The new couple don't appear to be an obvious match given their 20-year age difference. Pete just turned 25 years old, while Kate is 45. However, the gap doesn't seem to bother them.

During an appearance on SNL's Weekend Update, Pete addressed his love life and acted totally cool when his co-star Colin Jost referred to Kate as his "girlfriend." If you ask us, these are telltale signs that things are getting serious.

Image zoom JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

"Anything else going on? Not like, a new girlfriend situation, Pete?" Colin asked. Pete responded, poking fun at the obvious age disparity: "Oh yeah! Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us."

He continued: "But then again, I'm new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is."

Image zoom Getty Images

Listing even more men with younger significant others, Pete added: "Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.” Point taken, Pete!

Now that they're SNL official, it looks like Beckinson are in it for the long haul.