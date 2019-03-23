Pete Davidson Had Dinner with Kate Beckinsale's Parents This Week

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale, aka Beckison, continue to surprise us with the seriousness of their relationship. What seemed like a casual fling, at first, has developed into a full-on romance. And the couple just hit a major milestone when Kate introduced Pete to her parents at a family dinner this week.

On Tuesday, the SNL star was photographed alongside Kate and her mom, Judy Loe, and stepdad, Roy Battersby, leaving Nobu in Malibu. It's stressful enough to introduce your parents to your new boyfriend, but we imagine it's even more nerve-inducing when the man is 20 years your junior.

Image zoom Getty Images

However, Pete's meeting of the parents appeared to go well, considering the grin he sported while exiting the restaurant in the same car as Kate and her mom and stepfather.

Image zoom NGRE

Despite their age difference, Pete and Kate are showing no signs of slowing down. “She’s very happy with Pete,” a source close to Beckinsale recently told People. “They have really similar senses of humor and she’s always laughing with him.”

As long as they're happy, that's all that matters, right?