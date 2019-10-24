Are Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber a Thing Now?

Fresh off his breakup with Margaret Qualley, it looks like Pete Davidson has managed to mend his broken heart and move on. According to Page Six, Davidson was spotted in New York's SoHo neighborhood, but more specifically, he was seen leaving Kaia Gerber's building.

Sources told Page Six that the two are "just friends," but anyone accustomed to following high-profile relationships knows that "just friends" can turn into something way more serious in no time at all, especially when both parties' reps don't make any official statements, which is the case with Gerber and Davidson.

Back in June, Davidson made his New York Fashion Week debut at the Alexander Wang show (he wore two-tone pants, a tank top, and a cap), which also featured Gerber. Page Six's insider insists that the big show is where the two met. The thought of Gerber offering up runway advice and Davidson taking pointers from the spawn of a supermodel is enough to make the shippers froth at the mouth.

Davidson was most recently linked to Qualley, who starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Prior to that, he made headlines with a quickie engagement and subsequent dissolution of that engagement with Ariana Grande. He was seeing Kate Beckinsale — and heading to basketball games with her — before his engagement.