Pete Davidson's Extremely Personal Gift to Ariana Grande Will Make You Feel Your Feelings

Since the dawn of Grandison (Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance), critics (and fans) have looked for ways to drag the couple or highlight "issues" with their relationship.

However, in the words of our favorite Kelly Clarkson anthem, what doesn’t kill [Grandison] seems to only make them stronger.

Davidson gave trolls more ammo over the weekend when he posted a photo of Grande wearing his late father’s FDNY badge pendant—the SNL actor’s firefighter dad, Scott, died on duty during the attacks on September 11, 2001.

First, fans criticized the actor for giving Grande something so important to him. One Instagram user reportedly commented, “No girl should ever wear your dads [sic] chain. So disrespectful.”

Davidson responded quickly, writing "For [your] information that's not just some girl, that's my fiancé. She's the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much."

Touching and eloquent as his comment was, it didn’t stop fans from coming for Grandison.

Another commenter pointed out that Davidson’s ex, Cazzie David, wore the same necklace during their relationship, writing, "It's so ridiculous that he gave it to his ex and said the same thing."

Pete Davidson literally gave Cazzie David his father's service necklace then took it back and gave it to Ariana Grande 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XV64WBKSGM — sam bobbles (@sambobbles) July 15, 2018

Just as before, Pete put his critics in their place with a swift and heartfelt response. "Actually, I didn't give that to my ex,” he wrote. “Yes, she had one, but it was a replica. I had a bunch of replicas made. My sister and grandpa also have one. The one that Ari has is the one my dad actually died in and the one he wore his entire career and the one I've worn for over 17 years. I've actually never taken it off other than for SNL or for work. So it means a lot to me. Please learn to be nicer and not assume the worst in people. It's a terrible way to live.”

to those saying that pete gave the necklace to his ex too (making his action of giving it to ariana not genuine and sweet at all), STOP THINKING YA’LL KNOW EVERYTHING



ARIANA GRANDE MEANS SO MUCH TO PETE DAVIDSON. MF PROOF RIGHT HERE. I STAN THIS RELATIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/eEavE5V0pF — kim (@fwitmeari) July 16, 2018

We’re not crying, you are …