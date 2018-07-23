Pete Davidson Wipes His Instagram Amid Ariana Grande Comment Drama

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are two halves of the celebrity couple that the internet can't seem to quit. But if you've come to expect them making virtual doe eyes at each other nonstop, get ready for a change of pace.
Grande and Davidson have put some digital boundaries up, making it harder for their fans to watch (and, more importantly, weigh in on) their relationship firsthand. Grande has now turned off comments on her Instagram posts, making it impossible for anyone to leave heart eye emojis and "#FIRST" comments on what she posts going forward. For Davidson's part, he has now wiped his Instagram clear of all photos entirely.
But what gives? Is this the same couple that just posted a tongue-filled Snapchat video together? Why would a pair that keen on sharing their affection with the world double back so harshly, seemingly out of nowhere?
The Grandison fans think they have an answer, and it has everything to do with people trash talking the couple on social media.
The latest? Fans have called out Davidson for an "inappropriate" comment he left on Grande's Instagram photo of her late grandfather, who died four years ago.
RELATED: Pete Davidson's Extremely Personal Gift to Ariana Grande Will Make You Feel Your Feelings
Davidson wrote "omg what a cutie" on the picture, which led to a cavalry of comments calling him inappropriate for praising the looks of his fiancé in a post about a dear relative. Eventually, Davidson clarified that he wasn't actually talking about Grande in the photo at all.
"Are you guys all insane?" he wrote. "I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What's wrong with that? You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It's sad."
Looks like he and Grande are fed up with the virtual critiques. Can't say we blame them.
Update: Pete Davidson has spoken! The Saturday Night Live actor cleared up any and all rumors about his sudden absence on social media, by posting on social media.
“No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday. “The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—ing lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point. your neighborhood goon, Pete”
Well, that settles it then.