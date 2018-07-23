Pete Davidson Wipes His Instagram Amid Ariana Grande Comment Drama

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are two halves of the celebrity couple that the internet can't seem to quit. But if you've come to expect them making virtual doe eyes at each other nonstop, get ready for a change of pace.

Grande and Davidson have put some digital boundaries up, making it harder for their fans to watch (and, more importantly, weigh in on) their relationship firsthand. Grande has now turned off comments on her Instagram posts, making it impossible for anyone to leave heart eye emojis and "#FIRST" comments on what she posts going forward. For Davidson's part, he has now wiped his Instagram clear of all photos entirely.

But what gives? Is this the same couple that just posted a tongue-filled Snapchat video together? Why would a pair that keen on sharing their affection with the world double back so harshly, seemingly out of nowhere?

The Grandison fans think they have an answer, and it has everything to do with people trash talking the couple on social media.

it makes me so sad that ariana’s had to turn her ig comments off and pete’s deleted everything from his instagram probably because some people attacked him for breathing. it’s so unfair. let them enjoy their relationship in peace? forreal. — tamara (@tbyarianagb) July 23, 2018

wait ariana turned her ig comments off and pete deleted all of his posts :/ y’all need to stop nitpicking every little thing like i have my opinion on pete, but i don’t spend time trying to look for reasons to dislike him. just leave this relationship alone and let them be happy — adam (@dagoodshit) July 23, 2018

wait why did pete delete everything & ariana turn off comments on insta? people are still being so disrespectful it comes to this? — ɴᴇssᴀ ʟᴏᴠᴇs ᴊᴇssɪᴄᴀ | ᴡᴇ ᴍɪss ʏᴏᴜ ɢʀᴀɴᴅᴘᴀ ɢʀᴀɴᴅᴇ (@ttylgrande) July 23, 2018

hey arianators who trash talk ariana n pete’s relationship, are you happy now? pic.twitter.com/sDAE5SQhqI — sofi⛈ (@fansofgrandes) July 23, 2018

pete erased his ig pics and ariana turned off her comments.. some ig stans are so annoying they legit act like pete cares about them and i feel like they feel like they personally know pete.. why can’t everyone understand ARIANA IS IN LOVE WITH PETE GET OUT OF THEIR LOVE LIFES — 𝔰𝔴𝔢𝔢𝔱𝔢𝔫𝔢𝔯 (@h2gkmo) July 23, 2018

The latest? Fans have called out Davidson for an "inappropriate" comment he left on Grande's Instagram photo of her late grandfather, who died four years ago.

Davidson wrote "omg what a cutie" on the picture, which led to a cavalry of comments calling him inappropriate for praising the looks of his fiancé in a post about a dear relative. Eventually, Davidson clarified that he wasn't actually talking about Grande in the photo at all.

"Are you guys all insane?" he wrote. "I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What's wrong with that? You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It's sad."

Looks like he and Grande are fed up with the virtual critiques. Can't say we blame them.

Update: Pete Davidson has spoken! The Saturday Night Live actor cleared up any and all rumors about his sudden absence on social media, by posting on social media.

“No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday. “The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—ing lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point. your neighborhood goon, Pete”

Well, that settles it then.