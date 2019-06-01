Pete Davidson Just Made His Modeling Debut at Alexander Wang

The Alexander Wang Gang just added a new, unexpected member to its tribe: Pete Davidson.

Joining the designer's regular crew (Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Binx Walton) on the runway, the comedian surprised the audience with his official modeling debut at Wang's spring 2020 show at Rockefeller Plaza — just a stone throw away from his actual job at Saturday Night Live, which is filmed at 30 Rock.

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty Images

During the show, Davidson cracked a slight, Zoolander-like smile as the crowd cheered him on, but all in all, he maintained the serious demeanor of a professional supermodel while strutting down the catwalk in a white tank, two-tone jeans, a logo belt, and a backwards baseball cap.

Image zoom Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Wang's fashions have long been a fixture in Davidson's wardrobe, defining his "scumbro" style. You know, the dumpster chic look, where all of your clothes look like they haven't been washed in weeks, but you actually paid good money for them to look that way.

Or, as writer Kenzie Bryant at Vanity Fair put it best: "It’s a catchall for the R.E.I.-clad trustafarian co-ed meets Supreme ... scumbro is the version of streetwear that wears irony like it’s a dewy hint of highlighter on the cheekbone—like normcore did, but much less precious. The scumbro wears Patagonia and Crocs but also the latest Adidas limited drop."

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

So, basically, Pete just found a way to cash in on his hypebeast promotion of these streetwear brands with his new male model status. Genius!