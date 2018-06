Furry friend alert! Mom-to-be Jenna Dewan-Tatum and husband Channing Tatum take their pooches Lulu and Meeka for a hike in Los Angeles’s Runyon Canyon. Also enjoying the beautiful January California sunshine, Zoe Saldana goes for a casual neighborhood stroll with her newly rescued pup, Mugsy. Click through the gallery for more shots of celebrities with their pets!

