13 Stores That Will Welcome Your Dog With Open Arms While You Shop

When Reddit user terriblesubreddit shared a picture of their adorable puppy in a Home Depot cart with the message that the store is totally pet friendly, we got to wondering about what other major retailers are also pet friendly. There are the obvious answers—Petco and PetSmart—but surprisingly, there are several other stores that welcome your pets along with you, provided they are always under your control and as long as you clean up after them should they make any messes.

Here are a few of the retailers we found that allow dogs, but keep in mind it's always wise to call a store before you go to make sure it's OK. We have found that though some store policies allow dogs, specific store managers will not, and though some store policies prohibit dogs, certain store managers welcome them. Always good to err on the side of caution!

Home Depot

Lowe's

Barnes & Noble

Macy's

Pottery Barn

Bass Pro Shops

Restoration Hardware

Bloomingdale's

Anthropologie

Gap

Nordstrom

Lush Cosmetics

Urban Outfitters

For the most part, these stores (among many smaller, local stores) are said to be dog friendly, but like we said before, we highly recommend calling each establishment first. Rules will also vary based on where you live and how your local culture is. When I lived in a small suburb of San Francisco, everyone took their dogs everywhere—including the grocery store—and it was never an issue. So make some calls, check out some stores, and let us know if there are any major stores we missed!

