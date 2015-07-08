The Totally Personalized Hair Products You Need to Try

As anyone who’s ever spent time in a shampoo aisle knows, choosing the perfect formula can be an overwhelming decision. Get it wrong and you’re asking for trouble. That’s why a new hair care line, called ProfilePro, is stepping in to make your shopping experience less stressful—and a lot more personal.

And by personal, we mean the company literally creates shampoos and conditioners that cater to your individual needs, whether you’re looking to tame frizz or add more volume. With more than 100 formulas, there’s something for every hair concern. And because all of the products are sulfate-free, those with color-treated strands can get in on the benefits, too.

But if you’re still not convinced you can find your perfect match online, just know that you also get to select your preferred scent (which, for some of us, is the most important part anyway). They even print your name on the bottles for an extra special touch.

All you have to do is visit profilepro.com and answer some basic hair questions, including your hair type and texture and how often you style your strands. From there, you can have your own personalized set sent to your doorstep for $49 (or $15 for the travel-sized versions if you’d rather give them a test run).

