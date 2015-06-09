8 Personalized Father's Day Gift Ideas from Etsy

Father's Day is next weekend and so the hunt for the perfect present is on. If you don't want to give your dad a typical gift (a tie, anyone?), Etsy is the place to shop. The online marketplace thrives on customizable homemade goods, which is perfect place to find a gift that will show Dad just how much you really care. You can personalize anything from a keychain to a baseball, even cufflinks, like the pair above ($50; etsy.com).

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Father's Day gifts from Etsy. But hurry up and place your order stat—you need to give yourself enough time to have your item of choice personalized and delivered.

1. Personalized monogrammed engraved genuine leather bifold wallet, starts at $20; etsy.com.

Courtesy

2. Set of three personalized golf balls, $20; etsy.com.

Courtesy

3. Personalized baseball, $50; etsy.com.

Courtesy

4. Custom metal street sign, $42; etsy.com.

Courtesy

5. Daddy/daughter personalized keychain and necklace set, starts at $27; etsy.com.

Courtesy

6. Personalized gunmetal pocket watch with free customized engraving, $30; etsy.com.

Courtesy

7. Personalized mug, $15; etsy.com.

Courtesy

8. Custom bottle opener keychain, $17; etsy.com.

Courtesy

