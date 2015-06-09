8 Personalized Father's Day Gift Ideas from Etsy

Courtesy
Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 09, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

Father's Day is next weekend and so the hunt for the perfect present is on. If you don't want to give your dad a typical gift (a tie, anyone?), Etsy is the place to shop. The online marketplace thrives on customizable homemade goods, which is perfect place to find a gift that will show Dad just how much you really care. You can personalize anything from a keychain to a baseball, even cufflinks, like the pair above ($50; etsy.com).

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Father's Day gifts from Etsy. But hurry up and place your order stat—you need to give yourself enough time to have your item of choice personalized and delivered.

RELATED: Father's Day Gift Ideas That Will Spruce Up Dad's Style

1. Personalized monogrammed engraved genuine leather bifold wallet, starts at $20; etsy.com

Courtesy

2. Set of three personalized golf balls, $20; etsy.com

Courtesy

3. Personalized baseball, $50; etsy.com

Courtesy

4. Custom metal street sign, $42; etsy.com

Courtesy

5. Daddy/daughter personalized keychain and necklace set, starts at $27; etsy.com

Courtesy

6. Personalized gunmetal pocket watch with free customized engraving, $30; etsy.com

Courtesy

7. Personalized mug, $15; etsy.com

Courtesy

8. Custom bottle opener keychain, $17; etsy.com

Courtesy

PHOTOS: More Gifts for Guys: Graduation Gift Ideas for Him

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!