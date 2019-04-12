Why Ivanka and Melania Trump Get Along, According to Ivanka's Mom 

It's been reported that Ivanka and Melania Trump have a "complicated" relationship, but things between the First Daughter and the First Lady might be peachier than they appear — at least, according to Ivanka's mother.

In a profile of Ivanka from The Atlantic, Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, said that her daughter and Melania get along for a very personal reason: Melania isn't the one who broke up the Ivana-Donald marriage.

“She likes her fine, because she didn’t cause me to break up the marriage like the other one — I don’t even want to pronounce her name," Ivana told The Atlantic. ("The other one" rather savagely refers to Marla Maples, with whom Donald Trump had an extra-marital affair while he was married to Ivana.)

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the Melania, added to The Atlantic that Melania and Ivanka have "always shared a close relationship and still do today.”

Last year, The New York Times reported that the First Lady and First Daughter had a "complicated" relationship, which would be understandable — after all, working with your step-mother in the White House doesn't exactly sound like a cakewalk.

According to that report, then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who was responsible for managing the relationship between Ivanka and Melania’s offices, had to work out a situation in which both Ivanka and Melania shared self-congratulatory social media posts of themselves each holding small black children. It's still unclear what the situation was, but either way, it was enough of a problem for Kelly to have to reportedly step in and discuss the overlap with Ivanka's staff.

To that end, though, a source "close to Ivanka" also told The Atlantic that the two share a “desire to be mutually respectful,” but added that their relationship is certainly not “affectionate.”

That quote might not signal the kind of closeness that Grisham implied in her statement, but it does line up with what Ivana said: they like each other just "fine," and at the very least, aren't sworn enemies.