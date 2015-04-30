Work Summer like a Boss in These Breezy Takes on Suiting

Hot weather and looking polished don't often mix. And it's a problem for those of us who have an office job—we're 99.9 percent sure no one ever got a promotion for having outstanding sweat stains. But it's not like you can just switch out your 9-to-5 uniform to a T-shirt and jeans either. The trick is to find breezy riffs on traditional suiting that are both professional and approrpriate for the sweltering days ahead. So say bye-bye to those black trousers and check out our work wardrobe updates below.
Shop the Look (above): Karen Walker top, $495; karenwalker.com. Karen Walker pants, $565; karenwalker.com. A.P.C. necklace, $195; apc.fr. Lodis belt (similar style here), $28; lodis.com.
White
Lighten up in an all-ivory ensemble. While the shade made be crisp, the trousers and linen jacket combine to create a relaxed silhouette that feels effortlesss.
Shop the look (left to right): Protagonist jacket, $1,100; theline.com. Protagonist trousers, $940; theline.com.
Cropped
Gauchos combine the comfort of shorts with the tailored sharpness of pants. Finish with pointy-toe flats or embellished sandals for a an extra dose of dressy.
Shop the look (left to right): Banana Republic blazer, $165, bananarepublic.com. Banana Republic gauchos, $89.50; bananarepublic.com.
Vested
Trade in your blazer for something that delivers some much-needed ventilation with style. Wide-leg drawstring pants appear airy and weightless.
Shop the look (left to right): Theory vest, $325; theory.com. Theory pants, $345; theory.com.
Slouchy
Forgo anything clingy for a looser fit that allows your skin to breathe. A belted jacket keeps the look from feeling too casual.
Shop the look (left to right): Zara blazer, $149; zara.com. Zara trousers, $79.90; zara.com.
Wide Leg
Go for a bold shape to boost your meeting game. For extra coolness (literally), pair this combo with a plain white T-shirt.
Shop the look (left to right): Roksanda jacket, $1,580; net-a-porter.com. Roksanda culottes, $1,325; net-a-porter.com.
Pretty and pale
Work a carefree yet elegant vibe in this soft peach ensemble.
Shop the look (left to right): 3.1 Phillip Lim blazer, $725; bergdorfgoodman.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim pant, $524.31; farfetch.com.
RELATED: 12 Work-Wardrobe Updates to End Your 9-to-5 Style Rut