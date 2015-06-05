Perfect Pairing: Shirt Dress + Gladiator Sandals

Coco Chanel's penchant for borrowing from the boys to create menswear-inspired designs has lived on and become the approach to nailing that effortlessly chic look we all hope to achieve. The one piece that encompasses the style? The shirt dress, with its structured shape and sharp tailoring. To avoid crossing into Risky Business territory, pair yours with gladiator sandals with straps that wrap around the ankle. We coupled three perfect pairings for a summer of a chicness.

Shop the pieces: Moschino dress, $570; tessabit.com. See by Chloé sandals, $320; shopbop.com.

Shop the pieces: Theory dress, $385; theory.com. Tory Burch sandals, $177; toryburch.com.

Shop the pieces: H&M dress, $30; hm.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $260; modaoperandi.com.

