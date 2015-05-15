Perfect Pairing: Jumpsuit + Long Pendant Necklace

Jumpsuits have been around for a while now, and for good reason—they're a breeze to slip on, their modern tailored silhouettes are insanely flattering, and they happily coincide with the current '70s resurgence. But as easy as they are to wear, one-pieces can feel uninspired.

To update the look, add a dose of modern glam with a long pendant. Elevate a classic black jumpsuit with a layered lariat necklace or soften a no-nonsense utilitarian one-piece with a pretty triangle charm. We paired off three jumpsuits with corresponding necklaces—shop the trio of combos, below.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Skin jumpsuit, $225; net-a-porter.com. Jules Smith necklace, $55; shopbop.com.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Zara jumpsuit, $100; zara.com. Cos necklace, $35, cosstores.com.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Topshop jumpsuit, $105; topshop.com. Gorjana necklace, $88; zappos.com.

