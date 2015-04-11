Perfect Pairing: Denim Shirt + Tan Suede Skirt
The two trends that dominated the spring 2015 runways? Denim and suede. Individually, they're classics that are strong enough to stand alone. But together, they make for the ultimate pairing. Not only do they complement one another, but they also reflect this season's '70s spirit. To that end, we found the perfect denim shirt and paired it with five suede skirts.
To pull the combo off, look for chambray shirts in darker finishes (versus light washes) with sleek seams and interesting pocket details. The total effect reads more polished than casual. As for the skirt, all hemline lengths work, from mini to knee-grazing, but make sure to stick with a smooth russet brown color for optimum wearability.
Shop the denim shirt: Mango, $40; mango.com
Shop suede skirts, clockwise from top left: Theory, $655; net-a-porter.com. Topshop, $140; nordstrom.com. Gucci, $2,015; net-a-porter.com. Zara, $129; zara.com. H&M, $129; hm.com.