The Perfect Holiday LBD

Thanks to her always-chic little black dresses, Donna Karan is a go-to designer for celebrities like Molly Sims. And now her new and improved Infinity dress puts the need for a closet full of holiday frocks to rest! The jersey dress can be converted into at least ten different styles with a few twists and wraps, making it the perfect little black dress for the holiday season. Start the day with a work-friendly sweetheart-collared shift and transition into a sexy one shoulder or halter dress for a glamorous holiday fete. At $895, this dress is an investment piece worth considering. Plus, you'll never be tagged again and again on Facebook looking like you are wearing the same dress to every party—only you will know the truth!

Find your perfect little black dress.

— Enid Portuguez