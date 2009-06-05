The Perfect Gift for Your BFF

Just like every rose has its thorn, every girl has a best friend and what better way to show yours some love and appreciation than with some stylish bijoux. Kate Bosworth ordered two rings from Julia Failey's Little Rose collection, a thorned version for herself and a rose style for her friend and stylist, Cher Coulter. The chic rings are a grown-up interpretation of the heart pendants we plotted to give and receive in grade school, but less obvious than those engraved labels, which means your other friends won't realize they have reason to be jealous.

• Rose ring, $85; at juliafailey.com.• Thorn ring, $55; at juliafailey.com.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter