People's Choice Awards: The Full Red Carpet!

The People's Choice Awards kicked off awards season last night with a burst of shine. Kristen Stewart tried the metallic trend with a gold Reem Acra look, Kim Kardashian opted for a strapless Catherine Malandrino dress, Vanessa Williams went for a darker hue in a dress by Tadashi Shoji and Lisa Edelstein chose a silver look by Farah Angsana, which shimmered as she accepted her award for Favorite TV Drama Actress. "I've never been nominated before, so I'm really honored," she told us before the show. "What's special is that it's the fans voting." And her fans often have interesting questions when they meet her. "One woman asked me if I wore aging makeup and a fat suit on television," Edelstein said. "Which the answer is 'no' to both." See all the red carpet looks from the People's Choice Awards—including Jennifer Aniston, Natalie Portman and Katy Perry—in the gallery.

— Scott Huver