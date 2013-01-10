People's Choice Awards 2013: Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes with Host Kaley Cuoco!

We loved host Kaley Cuoco’s super-feminine look at the People’s Choice Awards, and we’ve got exclusive insider access to her pre-show primping party! Celebrity Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg, using mark products, told us the inspiration for the look: it was all about girly mod. "We channeled Sophia Loren and Barbie," Greenberg told InStyle.com. "We had the best time ever! Kaley made these pink sweatshirts for us that said 'Touchdown' on the back and we brought t-shirts that said 'Team Cuoco.'" We asked her how she gave Cuoco that pitch-perfect rosy complexion with a hint of shimmer. "I started by applying mark Min-A-Real Cream-to-Powder Foundation in Light Medium 5 ($18; meetmark.com) all over Kaley’s face, layering on Touch & Glow Shimmer Cream Cubes Face Palette ($16; meetmark.com), and Just Blushing Powder Blush in Lovespell ($9; meetmark.com) to create a gorgeous natural glow." Click through the gallery for more exclusive photos and to see how to get the look!