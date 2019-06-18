People Think Taylor Swift Slyly Came Out as Bisexual in Her New Music Video

As Taylor Swift’s personal Pride parade rages on, fans and critics alike have found countless details to analyze in her cameo-heavy “You Need to Calm Down” music video.

The LGBTQ anthem is rife with Easter Eggs, and includes references to iconic films in queer culture as well as a literal (or, uh, physical?) end to her legendary “beef” with Katy Perry. But the biggest hidden message of all is perhaps the least explicit.

Viewers noticed that the pattern of Swift’s rainbow hair in the middle of the video matches the magenta, purple, and royal blue color scheme of the bisexual pride flag and immediately questioned whether the stylistic choice was meant to allude to her own bisexuality. I mean, if anyone were to come out using something as subtle as a hair change, it would be Taylor.

on taylor swift wearing the bi colors on her wig in YNTCD:

i'm so torn between a) not forcing taylor to come out, because everyone deserves to do it on their own time but ALSO b) if she ends up being straight, this is 10000% queerbaiting and that's,,,, not okay? — 🌻 pretty. odd. stan 🌻 (@gailquintoss) June 17, 2019

so taylor swift basically came out as bi right? her hair?? "show OUR pride"??? — amelia 🕸 (@scullyvamp) June 17, 2019

Me: God, this new Taylor Swift song is so fucking tone deaf and late.

Also me: DID TAYLOR SWIFT JUST COME OUT AS BI VIA WIG???? — Amanda Ashley (@MsAmandaAsh) June 17, 2019

the entire video is amazing but nothing else exists to me right now except the fact that taylor swift just singlehandedly solved bi visibility with that hair — 🌈like can you just not (@kingofmaiheart) June 17, 2019

Whether or not Swift’s ombré locks hint at something greater, there’s no doubt that the singer has succeeded in giving us something to talk about.