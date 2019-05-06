People Think Kim Kardashian Welcomed Her Fourth Child 

Hot off the heels of the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child together (a boy!), the internet is scratching its collective head over a possible hint that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have also already welcomed a new baby.

On Monday morning, Kim tweeted a screenshot of a text message from Kanye West, in which he seemed to have sent her a pep talk: "This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true."

Morning Texts ✨ pic.twitter.com/9elTakkTee — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019

Aside from the sweet list of all her accomplishments, Kanye's text containted one detail that had people convinced that the couple already welcomed a new addition to their family: "Married with four kids."

So far, we only know of three Kardashian children that have already been born: North, Saint, and Chicago. Kim and Kanye are also expecting a fourth child via surrogate, and this tweet brought on speculation that the baby had already arrived. After all, even though the news that they were expecting another baby only came in January, their surrogate may have been pregnant long before the announcement.

'Mother of 4' HAS THE NEW BABY BEEN BORN SKDJEJDKDLWPPPSHVFFGJSHDBDYEG3CJ! — missnoname (@l12rly) May 6, 2019

So baby #4 is here?! — ngls (@nslamtos) May 6, 2019

Whose the fourth child lol — cammie (@CamiChristina) May 6, 2019

4 kids???? where's the fourth one? — creme deus pai (@camelocia) May 6, 2019

Kim carried their first two children, North and Saint, to full-term, but after facing health risks (and a "traumatizing" delivery experience), decided to have Chicago via surrogacy, and is doing the same with their next child.

Kanye's text may mean that they're expecting that Kim will soon be a mother of four, not necessarily that the next Kardashian-West has already been born. But after a series of false alarms over the royal baby, let's just say that we're all on high alert for any baby clues.