People's Sexiest Man Alive Is John Legend

When he's not racking up awards (he's an EGOT winner — that'd be an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-winner), being utterly charming while buzzed, or giving everyone couple envy via his marriage to Chrissy Teigen, John Legend is out there being People's Sexiest Man Alive.

He takes the crown from last year's SMA honoree, Idris Elba, and joins the ranks of legendary good-looking men such as David Beckham, Dwayne Johnson, Richard Gere, and Denzel Washington. Past picks have spurred controversy (ahem, Blake Shelton), but it seems that the internet is rallying around People's pick this year, along with Teigen, of course.

Image zoom JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

Teigen led the charge, applauding People for recognizing what she knew all along.

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

She even amended his EGOT title.

Fans supported the decision, which makes sense when a guy can sing, dance, eat Chrissy Teigen's kitchen masterpieces, and re-write "Baby It's Cold Outside."

OMG!!! @people finally got it right!!! @johnlegend finally got his #sexiestmanalive title... I legit jumped out of my chair screaming. pic.twitter.com/Vu0UBWal1A — Rachel Windsor (@windsor_ms_rach) November 13, 2019

The usually humble Legend shared his two covers.

Of course, not everyone agreed with the decision, with Twitter users pushing for Zac Efron, Jared Leto, and Prince Harry. Legend's fans didn't let the controversy bother them.

@johnlegend is a sexy man and a legend in his own right. Congrats on your @people #sexiestmanalive award! @NBCTheVoice — Jennifer Vido (@JenniferVido) November 13, 2019

Long may Legend reign. Until next year, that is. For now, he's got plenty to brag about and Teigen's got 365 days to troll her husband.