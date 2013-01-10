People’s Choice Awards 2013: See What Everyone Wore!

Rex; Broadimage; WireImage; Everett
Simplicity ruled at last night's People's Choice Awards! Celebrities walked the red carpet in monochromatic black and white, including Heidi Klum in an embellished Julien Macdonald design, Taylor Swift in a white Ralph Lauren Sheath, Jennifer Aniston in a leather Christian Dior dress, and Jennifer Lawrence in Valentino. But that's not all! See what everyone else wore to the People’s Choice Awards in the gallery now.
— Jennifer Davis, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf