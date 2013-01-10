People’s Choice Awards 2013: See What Everyone Wore!

Rex; Broadimage; WireImage; Everett
InStyle Staff
Jan 10, 2013 @ 11:24 am

Simplicity ruled at last night's People's Choice Awards! Celebrities walked the red carpet in monochromatic black and white, including Heidi Klum in an embellished Julien Macdonald design, Taylor Swift in a white Ralph Lauren Sheath, Jennifer Aniston in a leather Christian Dior dress, and Jennifer Lawrence in Valentino. But that's not all! See what everyone else wore to the People’s Choice Awards in the gallery now. 

— Jennifer Davis, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!