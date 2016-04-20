Jennifer Aniston Is People's World's Most Beautiful Woman 2016

People's World's Most Beautiful Woman 2016 is Jennifer Aniston!

It's the second time the actress has scored the accolade after being named "most beautiful" in 2004.

Aniston first caught our attention when she swooped onto our screens as Rachel Green on Friends 22 years ago, and since then her star has continued to rise and rise. Since she scored her last People's Most Beautiful title, she's been lauded for her role in Cake with a Golden Globe leading actress nomination and found love with husband Justin Theroux.

Courtesy People

PHOTOS: See Jennifer Aniston's Changing Looks Through the Years

On hearing she'd scored the cover she told People she was "very, very flattered," she said. "I thought, 'Oh my God.' There was this sort of very excited, teenage-y kind of moment."

Summing up what beauty means to her, Aniston explained to the magazine the qualities that mean it's far more than skin deep: "Inner confidence. Peace. Kindness. Honesty. A life well-lived."

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's Best Looks

To read more of Aniston's cover story, head to over to people.com now.