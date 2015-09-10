People Magazine and Gilt's New Collaboration Includes Everything You'll Need for Fall

Just in time to refresh your wardrobe for the fall, People has teamed up with Gilt to create a capsule collection—a first for the magazine. The collaboration includes the season's must-have essentials to keep you looking effortlessly cool. From an edgy leather jacket to a winter-white tuxedo blazer, there's something to fill every fashionista's needs. Plus, there are great staples like suede fringe booties and slouchy white tees to help refresh your wardrobe. And they're all available at affordable prices.

Even Revenge actress Ashley Madekwe is a fan of the line and she modeled some of the items in the image at the top. To see more of the collection checkout the full gallery on People's website, and visit gilt.com to shop the collection now.

