This Addictive New Series Explores the Murderous Side of the Fashion Industry

Fashion crime is real—and no, we’re not talking about high-heeled Crocs. The mid-1990s welcomed a terrifying trend in the fashion world: murder.

In March 1995, former head of Italian fashion house Gucci, Maurizio Gucci, was murdered in Milan. That November, 27-year-old model-on-the-rise Linda Sobek went missing and was found 8 days later, her body buried in a shallow grave in the Angeles National Forest. The mother of all fashion crimes comes in July 1997, when famed designer Gianni Versace was shot and killed outside of his Miami Beach mansion.

Stephanie Maze/Getty Images

These three homicides are explored in a new three-part docuseries: People Magazine Investigates: Crimes of Fashion, which premiered on Monday, July 16 and will continue to air its final two episodes each consecutive Monday at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery (ID).

So if you're looking to impress your friends with a bit of fashion history the next time '90s trends like scrunchies come up in conversation (what, you don't chat about scrunchies over happy hour?), or even if you're looking for a bit of a summer scare, we'd suggest tuning in. You’ll want to be there every step of the way as People and ID dig past the polished surface and into the fashion industry’s checkered (and sometimes striped) past.