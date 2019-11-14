People Are Dragging the Kardashians Over a KUWTK Teaser

Another day, another uprising of Kardashian kritics.

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian shared a video clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In it, Khloé, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner engage in a casual family food fight (?). Perfectly good and likely catered dishes are flung across an outdoor table to the glee of four adult women.

It didn’t take long for Khloé’s followers to take umbrage with the kontent. The trolls hit the comments section in droves, the bulk of whom posted some variation of, “People are dying."

Image zoom Instagram/khloekardashian

Image zoom Instagram/khloekardashian

Image zoom Instagram/khloekardashian

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Apologized For That Awkward People's Choice Awards Moment

I think we can all agree that wasting food is bad, and that the act of doing such probably shouldn’t be broadcast to the masses, especially when 821 million people all over the world are hungry, according to the World Health Organization. The FDA also reports that nearly 30-40% of the food supply in the U.S. is wasted, so even if it's in good fun, the Kardashians' food fight is ... not the best look.

While we appreciate a good scripted scene as much as the next person, maybe the family can find a different ammunition next time.