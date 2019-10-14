People Are Calling Kanye West A Hypocrite For His Comment About Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look

It turns out not everyone was initially a fan of Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala look – namely husband Kanye West.

During Sunday's (Oct. 13) episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, viewers got an inside look at the planning and preparation that went into bringing Kim Kardashian's stunning Met Gala outfit to life.

Kim was clad in a figure-hugging Mugler gown drenched in transparent dangling crystals, which was meant to lend a "fresh out of the water" effect to the look. She paired the ensemble with slicked-back, wet-looking hair, blue contact lenses, and transparent sandals to complete the look. The media mogul famously achieved her extremely tiny waist with the help of an ultra-cinched corset. She later said of the corset that she had "never felt pain like that" in her life.

Image zoom Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

"Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin' at all these girls," said Kanye. "I didn't realize that that was affecting like my soul and my spirit." He also wanted Kim to know that he wasn't really into Kim wearing revealing clothing, with Kanye claiming he's "someone that's married and in love and the father of what's about to be four kids."

"A corset is like a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?" added Kanye.

Kim wasn't especially happy with Kanye's comments, especially as they came the night before she was to debut her look at the Met Gala.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's Admits She Was Prepared to Pee Herself at the Met Gala

"The night before you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look? You’re giving me really bad anxiety... I don’t need any more negative energy." Kanye wasn't content to let the issue go, despite how visibly upset Kim had gotten during their argument.

"You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy," he insisted.

"You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you're on a journey and you're in a transformation, doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you," Kim clapped back – and it appeared the two had reached something of an understanding. But despite the fact that the couple obviously ended up getting along and reaching a resolution, with Kim ultimately debuting her Mugler look, not everyone was happy with the words exchanged during the episode.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans immediately took to Twitter to voice their displeasure about Kanye, calling him a "hypocrite" after hearing his side of the disagreement. In the past, Kanye had actually thrown out all of Kim's old clothes when they got together to help her with something of a style makeover – and ever since, Kim has cultivated a certain sexy image.

It’s funny how Kanye has encouraged Kim for years & only for him to turn out as an hypocrite! — Rogue (@tayoisrogue) October 14, 2019

Bruh wtf Kanye is a hypocrite for real on this one pic.twitter.com/vh4G9puKXT — JOHN VAN DEL (@officaljaylee3) October 14, 2019

The whole Met Gala segment was cringe. When Kim said her and Kanye talked of a solo Vogue cover and their dreams coming true. 🤣 BUT I was impressed with Kim telling Kanye ‘you’re on a journey. I’m not’ when he spoke of her sexy image. #KUWTK — Jamini™️ (@JLW1006) October 14, 2019

Kim dragging Kanye about her met gala dress!!! Kanye said Kim is looking “too sexy” and She was like no sir, not today.



Also, I love how respectful they are towards each other even when disagreeing. — Tshepo (@TshepoL_) October 14, 2019

Kanye told Kim that her wearing a corset to the Met Gala affected his “soul and spirit” because the pictures are “too sexy”. pic.twitter.com/X9tTCu463d — DJae🦂 (@92playboi) October 14, 2019

Imagine waking up and saying "I don't want Kim Kardashian to be sexy anymore." What an embarrassment. He is a whole clown fr. — Diamond (@DiamondAHM_) October 14, 2019

Kanye is a whole ass cult leader and he is telling Kim Kardashian she is dressing "too sexy" that's funny #KUWTK — Keisha G (@keish121) October 14, 2019

Kim Kardashian is going through it being with Kanye trust me. Smh. Being with a mentally ill envious man ain’t it. — Pe$o (@FabDLP) October 14, 2019

Given the amount of trouble Kim's dress gave her while at the Met Gala, perhaps a modicum of appreciation for the things she did for fashion was warranted? The SKIMS creator recently revealed that she was fully prepared to wet herself while wearing the dress if necessary.

"Honestly, if it’s an emergency, I think I pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up," she said. "I’m not even joking. She can wipe my leg up."

The things we do for amazing looks!