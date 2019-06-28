People Are Accusing Britney Spears of Photoshopping This Mirror Selfie

Celebrities definitely aren’t immune from the pitfalls of the dreaded photoshop fail, and the latest star to wade into questionable optical illusion territory is none other than Britney Spears.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Thursday, June 27, to share a mirror selfie OOTD featuring a white button-up crop top, short plaid skirt, and sandals. “Baby One More Time” vibes, anyone? “I went shade shopping today but found nothing!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Oh well ..... but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!!”

While some fans were excited to see Spears re-create the look of her iconic ‘90s music video, others zeroed in on the picture’s background, particularly the drawers in the mirror’s reflection, which appear to be slightly warped near the singer’s waist. The curvy nature of the bureau — a classic photoshop red flag — has lead some fans to believe that Spears altered the ‘gram in order to appear slimmer.

“So skinny she bent the drawers,” one Instagrammer commented, while another fan weighed in to say: “She found facetune on her phone again.” Others seemed more confused than anything, with one Instagram user writing: “What exactly is going on here?”

At the time of writing, Spears hasn’t yet responded to the comments. While it’s impossible to know for sure whether or not she altered her photo (the mirror could have a curve to it, after all), it’s not the first time a celeb has come under photoshop scrutiny and it certainly won't be the last. Perhaps Spears might take a cue from Kourtney Kardashian, who once responded to similar accusations by posting an overtly altered photo to have the last laugh over her haters.

For her part, Spears has been fairly active on social media lately, with frequent posts on Instagram detailing a recent vacation. Earlier this month, Spears revealed to fans that she’s currently in therapy with an Instagram video reflecting an apparent lighthearted and cheerful mood. “After therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly!” she wrote.

Sources close to the singer have indicated that Spears is currently dealing with a lot, with one source telling People: “Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn't in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down.”