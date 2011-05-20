Penelope's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides Premiere Outfits

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides premieres today, and Penelope Cruz has been hitting red carpets all over the world in support of the series’ fourth installment! The actress plays Angelica, Captain Jack Sparrow’s love interest, and the new movie centers around the pair’s search for the fountain of youth. Not that Cruz needs a magic fountain to look amazing—she’s been having major fashion moments in everything from Marchesa (left) to Givenchy haute couture (right). Click through the gallery to see all of Penelope's looks from her Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides premiere tour! And tell us, are you excited to see the film?

