Penelope Cruz Looks Exactly Like Donatella Versace in Her Latest Closeup 

Real talk: if we were mulling actresses to play Donatella Versace, our minds wouldn't automatically turn to Penelope Cruz. So, it's a good thing that Ryan Murphy is in charge of casting The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

The television juggernaut had the foresight to envision the Spanish actress playing the Italian designer to a T—even if the two aren't exactly twinning IRL.

Ahem, here's Exhibit A:

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

But as we see more photos from the set of the series, it's as if Cruz is morphing into Versace before our very eyes. Along with assuming the designer's fashion sense—leg slits, jewel tones, check!—Cruz has mastered that regal posture that makes us bow down to Donatella.

Check out this photo! Can you handle the smolder?

Wel, there're more of it. Today, Cruz took to Instagram to give us another peek at herself dressed as the fashion icon. Though the capture only shows a corner of the actress's eye, it's enough to make us do a double take. Donatella, is that you?

#versace A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

There are also some important makeup lessons here for anyone wanting to try La Donatella at home. (Listen, Halloween is sooner than you think.) First off, use dark shadow to smoke the outer corner of your eyelids. And, always, always say sì to lashes.