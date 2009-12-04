Penelope Cruz Gets in the Mood, Plus Miley Cyrus's Newest Accessory

Dec 04, 2009

LUNCHTIME LINKS!1. Ho, Ho, Ho! The President and his family spread holiday cheer at the White House. [HuffingtonPost.com]

2. According to a recent poll, Chanel No. 5 is the most seductive scent—spray and date away! [StyleList.com]

3. Lily Allen wants to give up music completely to focus on fashion! [Grazia.co.uk]

4. How did Penelope Cruz get in the mood for her sexy dance scenes in Nine? The answer will shock you! [People.com]

5. Check out Fashionair's latest Chic Fix episode for more stylish gift ideas! [Fashionair.com]

6. Miley Cyrus gets inked—and her tattoo of choice is a smart reminder! [DailyPost.co.uk]

