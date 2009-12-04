Penelope Cruz Gets in the Mood, Plus Miley Cyrus's Newest Accessory

Dennis Brack/Pool/Sipa; Courtesy of Chanel; Courtesy of Interview; Courtesy of Essie; Courtesy of
LUNCHTIME LINKS!1. Ho, Ho, Ho! The President and his family spread holiday cheer at the White House. [HuffingtonPost.com]
2. According to a recent poll, Chanel No. 5 is the most seductive scent—spray and date away! [StyleList.com]
3. Lily Allen wants to give up music completely to focus on fashion! [Grazia.co.uk]
4. How did Penelope Cruz get in the mood for her sexy dance scenes in Nine? The answer will shock you! [People.com]
5. Check out Fashionair's latest Chic Fix episode for more stylish gift ideas! [Fashionair.com]
6. Miley Cyrus gets inked—and her tattoo of choice is a smart reminder! [DailyPost.co.uk]