Penelope Cruz Is Donatella Versace’s Doppelgänger in New American Crime Story Photo

Taking on the role of Donatella Versace is a huge challenge. She’s as over-the-top as they come. She’s fiercely independent. And she’s got a laugh and contagious demeanor that could easily lure in anyone.

So could any actress truly embody the living designer? Apparently so. Entertainment Weekly has released exclusive images from the set of FX’s The Assasination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Penelope Cruz has 100-percent given the people what they want.

In the lead image above, Cruz and her team first of all nailed Versace’s signature side-swept platinum locks. Her up-right stance is on point, not to mention the bold and bright shade of her silky pink gown, which of course features a thigh-high slit. Better yet, the image finds a fictional Donatella by the pool at Villa Casa Casuarina, the Miami Beach home in which Gianna, her late designer brother, was killed.

The Ryan Murphy-produced show will chronicle his murder and the characters in his life at the time, which include Cruz as Donatella, Edgar Ramirez as Versace himself, Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan, and Ricky Martin as Gianna’s partner, Antonio D’Amico.

“It was very moving, sometimes disturbing,” Cruz told EW of playing the role inside the mansion. “We all felt a very powerful energy. It just made me have more passion to tell this story.”

Back in May, we got a first glimpse of Penelope in the pink gown, and we’re now officially counting the days ‘til its summer premiere. Visit EW.com to see exclusive photos of Ramirez, Martin, and Criss in full character.