Penelope Cruz and Her Lush Lashes Star in Lancôme's Newest Campaign

When it comes to Penelope Cruz's campaign for Lancôme, the eyes have it. To front the brand's innovative Grandiôse mascara, the actress put her best smoky eye on display while inducing major lash envy among the rest of us in the above ad. Cruz will break out a bold lip from time to time, but a sultry shadow paired with a nude-toned lip has long been her signature, and we can see why. "She often plays up her eyes and keeps her lips neutral. It depends on her mood," Cruz's makeup artist Rachel Goodwin previously told InStyle. "She knows what works for her: sexy makeup and hair that doesn't look overdone."

Lancôme's new launch is certainly an exciting one—the angled wand allows you to cover all of your lashes in one quick sweep, including those pesky, hard to reach areas. We'll definitely be referring back to the star's campaign shot when we need to create a dramatic going-out look, and if we can get lashes as full and lengthy as hers, consider us sold! Find the mascara for $32 at lancome-usa.com and at Lancôme outposts nationwide starting today.

