Penelope and Monica Cruz's Second Collection for Charles Vogele

Penelope Cruz and her sister, actress Monica Cruz, created a capsule collection for Swiss retailer Charles Vögele last season, and now they’re back for round two! The gorgeous pair modeled for the brand’s latest lookbook, which features casual spring basics, like denim shorts and striped tops, mixed in with work-ready staples like deconstructed blazers and simple shift dresses. So far, the line is only available in Europe, which is all the more reason to start planning your summer getaway! But if intercontinental travel isn’t in the cards, you can always see the sisters show off the pieces by clicking through the gallery.