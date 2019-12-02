People Are *So* Confused by This Peloton Bike Ad

Image zoom SHAWN HUBBARD/PELOTON

Peloton Bike's new ad is only 30 seconds long, but for some people, that was more than enough.

Over the last week, the stationary bike company's holiday ad has made the rounds, sparking confusion among viewers. In it, a man gives his partner a Peloton exercise bike for the holidays, and she, in turn, begins obsessively documenting her journey on the bike over the course of a year, Instagram stories and all.

The ad, released Nov. 21, has steadily been making its way through people's TV screens and Twitter feeds, and as such, has garnered some, uh, interesting commentary. Some people, for example, were just confused about the concept of the ad.

Wait hold on.



The Peloton commercial is a guy giving his wife a bike, and she filmed herself using the bike (and waking up to use the bike?) and then they watched those videos of her working out as a family on their TV after? What? — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) December 1, 2019

i actually think that the real story of the ad is that she forgot to buy her husband a gift so she made a fake video compilation of all the times she allegedly used the peloton he got her last year — Erin War on Christmas Ryan (@morninggloria) December 2, 2019

My fave commercial right now is that one where a guy buys his already perfectly fit wife a Peloton for Christmas and she gets revenge by making him watch a compilation video of her using it for a year — Adam Tod Brown (@adamtodbrown) November 30, 2019

Wait is the premise of that Peloton ad really that a woman took videos over a whole year when she used the Peleton that her husband gave her and then showed it to him the following Christmas — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 25, 2019

Others felt that buying your partner an exercise bike could be construed as offensive.

The chick in that new Peloton commercial is already in good fucking shape! How could it possibly “change her life?” And why is she nervous for her first ride? It’s a goddamn stationary bike, not a luge run. It makes me so mad. — T. L. Burning (@T_L_Burning) November 28, 2019

And some felt like the payoff for the person buying a Peloton wasn't nearly good enough.

so this Peloton commercial. the guy gets his lady one for christmas, and her gift to him a year later is a video of her using it?? shitty! — jordan buckley (@JordanETID) December 2, 2019

No matter how you feel about the ad, by the end of it, your life, just like the biking woman, has probably been changed at least a little.