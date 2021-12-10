Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds Won the Internet with Their New Peloton Ad

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Update December 13 at 8:15 a.m.: Peloton doubled down on defending their exercise bikes with a new holiday ad, starring Mr. Big — back from the dead. Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the short commercial features Big (Chris Noth) and instructor Jess King, who played the fictional character Allegra in the HBO Max series, cozied up by a fire. "You look great," King tells Noth, who responds: "I feel great. Shall we take another ride?"

Trolling the shock ending of episode one, Reynolds says in a voiceover: "And just like that ... the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels. He's alive."

In an interview with Adweek, Reynolds said that the whole thing came together in 48 hours.

"A lot of credit here goes to Dara," Reynolds said of Dara Treseder, Peloton's global marketing chief. "We've been talking to her for the past few weeks generally and when the episode hit, she reached out immediately. Luckily, we have some experience doing this so the rest — over the last 48 hours — is history."

Treseder praised Reynolds as "a true genius" and described his production company, Maximum Effort, as "phenomenal." She also confirmed the timeline, saying, "Yes, this all happened in 48 hours."

Previously: Peloton got some major air time during the premiere of And Just Like That ..., but that's not necessarily a good thing.

On Thursday, fans were shocked by HBO Max's decision to kill off Carrie's husband and longtime love interest Mr. Big, a.k.a. John James Preston (Chris North) in the first episode. And they didn't just remove him from the show's storyline with your stereotypical illness or accident, but rather while on a luxury Peloton bike.

In the first episode, Carrie and Big are planning a trip to the Hamptons, which is delayed so Carrie can attend Charlotte's daughter Lily's piano recital. Carrie attends the event, while Big stays home to complete his 1,000th ride with his favorite instructor Allegra. Shortly after finishing up his workout, he suffers a fatal heart attack.

Sex And The City Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Later, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) mentions to her husband Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) that Big had heart problems, but that his cardiologist cleared him to exercise. However, Peloton's in-house cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum disagrees.

"I'm sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack," said Steinbaum in response to his death. "Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6." She continued, "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."

"More than 80 percent all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications," the cardiologist explained. "And while 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS!"

What's more is that Peloton didn't know the context in which their bike was being used in the show. "HBO procured the Peloton Bike on their own," the company's Senior Communications Lead Denise Kelly told Buzzfeed. "Peloton was aware that a Bike would be used in the episode and that Jess King would be portraying a fictional Peloton instructor."