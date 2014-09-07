Peep Show! Get Melissa McCarthy's Red Carpet Eyeliner

The Toronto International Film Festival is chock-full of megawatt stars, so how to stand out? Melissa McCarthy, who is at TIFF for her new comedy St. Vincent, has one trick up her sleeve: make her eyes pop with Yves Saint Laurent’s Eyeliner Effet Faux Cils in Cherry Black. “She has the most beautiful green eyes,” the star’s makeup artist Kate Shorter told us at the festival. If you have green eyes like Melissa, Shorter suggests using the dark maroon shade “on the inside of the lash line to make your eyes look even brighter.” Scoop it up for $30 at sephora.com.

