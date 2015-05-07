Fearless Fashion: 26 Stars Whose Sheer Dresses Gave Us Something to Talk About

While vivid hues and bold silhouettes certainly make a statement on the red carpet, there's nothing like a sheer gown to get the camera bulbs flashing. From the barely there dresses that Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé wore at the 2015 Met Gala to Jennifer Lopez's nude stunner at this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party (above), we've curated the most elegant—and outrageous—sheer looks to date as a tribute to the confident women who approach fashion fearlessly. Click through the gallery below to see 23 other stars' provocative choices.

