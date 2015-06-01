Birthstone Gift Ideas: Pearl Pieces for June

If you have a birthday this month, get ready to shop (or drop some helpful hints). Your birthstone—the pearl—has long been a symbol of purity (the ancient Greeks believed that pearls were the hardened tears of joy from Aphrodite, the goddess of love) as well as the definition of classic style. Consider how June babies share this spring birthstone with such classic beauties as Angelina Jolie (June 4), Natalie Portman (June 9), Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (June 13), Zoe Saldana (June 19), and Nicole Kidman (June 20), just to name a few.

We’ve rounded up the best pearl gifts, from the actual gemstone to the always in style pearl earrings, like the ones by Givenchy, pictured above ($440; net-a-porter.com).

Halleh Ring, $2,640; net-a-porter.com

Prism Sunglasses, $410; modaoperandi.com

Oribe Perfume, $85; net-a-porter.com

Kate Spade New York Watch, $195; shop.nordstrom.com

Lanvin Clutch, $978; matchesfashion.com

