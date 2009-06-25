Pay Tribute To Michael Jackson

If you're reading this, you're probably not part of the crowd pouring into the Staples Center today for the King of Pop's star-studded memorial service, but that doesn't mean you can't honor the American idol. CNN.com LIVE with Facebook is bringing you complete coverage of the event with user-generated comments from Jackson's fans who are watching (and attending) from all over the world. Join in on the conversation and share your favorite Jackson memory, or take the stylish route and pay tribute to Jackson in a pair of namesake loafers from Repetto (near left, bottom). But the best way to remember the King of Pop? His musical legacy—listen to highlights from the 40-year career of the "Man In The Mirror" who will forever be remembered in song.

